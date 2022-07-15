Advertisement

Memorial held for Topeka man killed in altercation with TPD

Family and friends honor Lance Corporal Christoper Kelley with a memorial service outside the Kansas Statehouse.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A memorial was held Thursday night for a Topeka man recently killed in an altercation with police officers.

Members of Christopher Kelley’s family and of the community came together on the statehouse grounds.

Kelly was killed June 24th, when he was reported to be trespassing on railroad property while holding a knife. Police say he started to cut himself, then charged at officers, who then fired at him.

Community advocates say the tragedy highlights what they feel is a crisis in the city. Some advocates also criticized the city’s recent efforts at police reform, calling for more substantial change in addressing mental health.

The KBI is investigating the incident, and will forward its reports to the district attorney for review.

