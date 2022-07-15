Marshall Co. residents encouraged to inundate railroad site with complaints

MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office has encouraged as many residents as possible to complain to the federal government about trains constantly blocking crossings in which emergency vehicles are unable to pass through.

The Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office says it is aware there is an issue with trains blocking railroad crossings in Frankfort and rural crossings between Axtell and Beattie.

After a conversation with U.S. Senator Roger Marshall’s (R-Kan.) Office about emergency vehicles being unable to cross, the Sheriff’s Office said it has been advised to have as many residents as possible leave complaints on the Federal Railroad complaint site.

The Sheriff’s Office said staff has started to keep track of the blocking, however, due to the federal loophole, it is unable to do anything about the blockings.

To complain about the railroad blockings, click HERE.

