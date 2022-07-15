Advertisement

Man injured in armed holdup

(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for a man and woman who held up another man at gunpoint Thursday evening.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Kansas Ave.

TPD says a man told officers the suspects got away with some cash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to recover.

Police had no further descriptions of the suspects. They continued searching for them Thursday night.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

Kansas man killed after striking road mill
Stormont celebrates milestone in procedure helping A-Fib patients
Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic...
K-State alumna and volunteer coach to compete at World Championships
Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter run during the USATF Golden Games...
Three Jayhawks competing at World Outdoor Track & Field Championships