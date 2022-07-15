Man injured in armed holdup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for a man and woman who held up another man at gunpoint Thursday evening.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Kansas Ave.

TPD says a man told officers the suspects got away with some cash. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and is expected to recover.

Police had no further descriptions of the suspects. They continued searching for them Thursday night.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007.

