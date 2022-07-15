Local Guardsmen prepare for deployment to SE Asia until spring 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local National Guardsmen are preparing for deployment to Southeast Asia until the spring of 2023.

The Kansas National Guard says at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, a ceremony will be held to honor the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery, ahead of their deployment at the Washburn Rural High School gymnasium, 5900 SW 61st St. It said the deploying soldiers will be under the command of Lt. Col. Dana Graf Jr.

“This state depends on selfless men and women of the Kansas Army National Guard – not only in deploying to serve their mission overseas but every day in service to their mission at home,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We value their service to our nation, and we will continue to support them while they’re away.”

In addition to Graf, the Guard said the official ceremony party will include Brig. Gen. Anthony Mohjatt, assistant adjutant general - Army and commander of the Kansas Nat. Guard - Command Sgt. Maj. Steve Harmon, land component command sergeant major, and Command Sgt. Maj. Doug Spencer, senior noncommissioned officer, 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery.

We are honored to represent our fellow Kansans and Kansas Guardsmen on this mission,” said Graf. “This departure ceremony is the culmination of over two years of preparation and has required many sacrifices by our Soldiers, their families and employers. We cannot thank them enough for their support.”

The Guard indicated that the battalion will deploy to Southwest Asia where they will support Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield. They are expected to return to the Sunflower State in the spring of 2023.

“It is always a proud day when the men and women of the Kansas National Guard respond to their nation’s call to duty,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general. “I have no doubt that these Soldiers will continue the tradition of honorable service that is the hallmark of all our Guardsmen.”

According to the Guard, the 2nd Battalion, 130th Field Artillery is based out of Hiawatha with subordinate units in Holton, Kansas City, Marysville and Paola.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.