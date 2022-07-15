LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center announces 15 LifeHouse Heroes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit dedicated to helping children who have suffered from sexual abuse, and on Thursday they announced the addition of 15 LifeHouse Heroes.

LifeHouse said about 86% of alleged perpetrators are men, and they wanted to prove that there are good men in Shawnee County who are willing to stand up against child abuse.

To do so, they’ve dubbed 15 local men as LifeHouse Heroes, tasked with raising money and awareness in the local community in order to support the children the center works with.

“They are our future,” said LifeHouse Hero Terry Robinson. “They are who America is gonna be in the future. Anything I can do to make that better for kids who have been through trauma, is something that I’m willing to invest in as much as I can.”

These 15 men have three weeks to raise their goals of $1,000 each, but by no means is that a limit. They’re also going to be educating the community and raising awareness about the issue.

“My hope is to get the word out for LifeHouse first of all, but then get the word out that it’s not okay,” said board member Mike Bush. “I’ve got an adopted niece that went through this, and it touches home. A lot of times you don’t even know it’s there, and I wanna make sure that it doesn’t happen to any other kids.”

The center works with teams of professionals to ensure that abused children do not have to repeatedly relive their trauma in interview processes with law enforcement and others.

“When they come to LifeHouse, we have trained forensic interviewers who know how to talk to kids, and they can interview them in a safe place one time,” said Executive Director Kelly Durkin. “An advocate from LifeHouse can meet with the nonoffending family members and help them, and talk to them, and just let them know that we’ll be with them every step of the way.”

The introduction of the LifeHouse Heroes initiative is all in part of LifeHouse’s efforts to help kids be kids again.

