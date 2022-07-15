LaTurner votes to help pass Moran’s PACT Act for toxic-exposed veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner voted to help pass the PACT Act, led by Sen. Moran, which helps to address comprehensive health care for toxic-exposed veterans.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says on Wednesday, July 13, he voted to pass the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, which was sponsored by Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)

“America’s brave servicemen and women risk their lives to protect our nation and defend our freedom. It’s our duty and responsibility to provide them with the best possible care when they return home,” LaTurner said.

“I am proud that the House passed the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act to help ensure all our veterans exposed to burn pits and suffering from toxic exposure injuries receive the benefits they deserve from the Department of Veterans Affairs,” LaTurner concluded. “I want to thank Senator Moran for his steadfast leadership on this issue in the Senate and look forward to the President signing this crucial legislation into law.”

LaTurner noted that the legislation will enact the following:

The expansion of VA health care eligibility to Post-9/11 combat veterans - including more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans.

The creation of a framework for the establishment of future presumptions of service connection related to toxic exposure.

The addition of 23 burn pit and toxic exposure-related conditions to the VA’s list of service presumptions.

The expansion of presumptions related to Agent Orange exposure. Including Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Guam, American Samoa, and Johnston Atoll as locations for exposure.

The strengthening of federal research on toxic exposure.

Improvement of the VA’s resources for toxic-exposed veterans and training for health care and benefits professionals.

The creation of a successful process with investments in - VA claims processing VA’s workforce VA health care facilities



