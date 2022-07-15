Advertisement

Lake Shawnee, Milford remain under blue-green algae watch, hazard

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lake Shawnee and parts of Milford remain under a blue-green algae watch, while other parts of Milford remain under a hazard advisory.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks updated the active blue-green algae advisories for Kansas lakes on Thursday, July 14.

The KDHE said a harmful algal bloom could look like foam, scum, or paint floating on the water and could also be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms can develop rapidly and if water appears suspicious or decaying algae can be seen on shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

The KDHE said active advisories are as follows:

  • Hazard -
    • Milford Lake, Zone C - Geary and Clay counties
  • Warning -
    • Ford Co. Lake - Ford Co.
    • Gathering Pond - Geary Co.
    • Hain SFL - Ford Co.
    • Jerry Ivey Pond - Saline Co.
    • Lake Scott State Park - Scott Co.
    • Lake Tanko, Cherryvale City Lake - Montgomery Co.
    • Marion Reservoir - Marion Co.
    • Milford Lake Zone A - Geary Co.
    • Norton Lake - Norton Co.
    • Pomona Lake - Osage Co.
  • Watch -
    • Carbondale City Lake, Strowbridge, - Osage Co.
    • Crystal Lake - Anderson Co.
    • Lake Shawnee - Shawnee Co.
    • Lenexa City Lake - Johnson Co.
    • Louisburg Old Lake, City Lake - Miami Co.
    • Melvern Outlet, River, Pond, - Osage Co.
    • Milford Lake Zone B - Geary Co.
  • Lifted -
    • Colwich City Lake - Sedgwick Co.
    • Garnett Lake, North - Anderson Co.
    • Melvern Lake - Osage Co.
    • Parsons Lake - Neosho Co.
    • Riggs Park Lake - Sedgwick Co.

