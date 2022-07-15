KU Baseball adds two more pitchers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Coach Fitzgerald and his staff continue their run of adding to their pitching arsenal, with two more right-handed pitchers announcing their commitment to the crimson and blue today.

RHP Hunter Cranton is coming to the Jayhawks from San Diego State University, having spent time at Saddleback College prior to that. In 2022, he notched a 3.86 ERA and 1.179 WHIP.

Joining him on Thursday is RHP Collin Baumgartner. Baumgartner is coming to Lawrence from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. That’s where he met and was coached by Brandon Scott, who is now the pitching coach for the Jayhawks.

When Coach Scott’s hire was announced in June, Baumgartner took to Twitter to say he caught every ball Baumgartner threw during his Tommy John rehab, even on Christmas Eve.

Baumgartner’s addition makes 12 new players added by Coach Fitzgerald since taking over in June.

