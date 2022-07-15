Advertisement

KU Baseball adds two more pitchers

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Coach Fitzgerald and his staff continue their run of adding to their pitching arsenal, with two more right-handed pitchers announcing their commitment to the crimson and blue today.

RHP Hunter Cranton is coming to the Jayhawks from San Diego State University, having spent time at Saddleback College prior to that. In 2022, he notched a 3.86 ERA and 1.179 WHIP.

Joining him on Thursday is RHP Collin Baumgartner. Baumgartner is coming to Lawrence from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. That’s where he met and was coached by Brandon Scott, who is now the pitching coach for the Jayhawks.

When Coach Scott’s hire was announced in June, Baumgartner took to Twitter to say he caught every ball Baumgartner threw during his Tommy John rehab, even on Christmas Eve.

Baumgartner’s addition makes 12 new players added by Coach Fitzgerald since taking over in June.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

Janee Kassanavoid competes during the prelims of the women's hammer throw at the U.S. Olympic...
K-State alumna and volunteer coach to compete at World Championships
Bryce Hoppel reacts after winning the men's 800-meter run during the USATF Golden Games...
Three Jayhawks competing at World Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Kansas State's Selton Miguel (2) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
K-State schedules two-game series with California
Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) plays in an NFL football game...
‘Forever a Chief’: Former Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz retires from football