KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has made contact with the driver of a black pickup that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on K-4 and a meeting with the DA has been scheduled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that officials have located and made contact with the driver of a black pickup possibly involved in a fatal collision on K-4 Highway in June.

On June 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-4 and NE 31st St. near the Shawnee and Jefferson Co. line. When they arrived, they found Thomas Mika 61, was headed north when he went off the road and overcorrected, came back and hit an SUV when he crossed the center line.

Mika and the driver of the SUV, Gerald Counter, 73, of Topeka, were both killed in the crash while a passenger in the SUV, Daniel Starkweather, 58, of Hoyt, was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

On June 27, KHP confirmed a third vehicle, the black pickup, may have been involved and were continuing to follow up.

On Friday, July 15, the KHP told 13 NEWS that it did make contact with the pickup’s driver and a meeting with Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay will be scheduled to discuss the case.

After the discussion with Kagay, the KHP said he will advise whether he will pursue charges against the third driver or not.

