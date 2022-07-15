Advertisement

KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver

FILE - KHP
FILE - KHP(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has made contact with the driver of a black pickup that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on K-4 and a meeting with the DA has been scheduled.

The Kansas Highway Patrol tells 13 NEWS that officials have located and made contact with the driver of a black pickup possibly involved in a fatal collision on K-4 Highway in June.

On June 13, emergency crews were called to the area of K-4 and NE 31st St. near the Shawnee and Jefferson Co. line. When they arrived, they found Thomas Mika 61, was headed north when he went off the road and overcorrected, came back and hit an SUV when he crossed the center line.

Mika and the driver of the SUV, Gerald Counter, 73, of Topeka, were both killed in the crash while a passenger in the SUV, Daniel Starkweather, 58, of Hoyt, was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

On June 27, KHP confirmed a third vehicle, the black pickup, may have been involved and were continuing to follow up.

On Friday, July 15, the KHP told 13 NEWS that it did make contact with the pickup’s driver and a meeting with Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay will be scheduled to discuss the case.

After the discussion with Kagay, the KHP said he will advise whether he will pursue charges against the third driver or not.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern
Little Russia Chili Parlor planned to takeover old Porubsky’s location
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
John X. Lopez, 15
Officials search for 15-year-old aggravated burglary person of interest
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Lake Shawnee
Lake Shawnee, Milford remain under blue-green algae watch, hazard
Mayor Mike Padilla and interim City Manager Bill Cochran at a news conference June 28 at City...
Topeka city manager search enters next stage as application window closes
FILE
LaTurner votes to help pass Moran’s PACT Act for toxic-exposed veterans
Heat wave continues
Scattered storms Saturday night but the hot weather continues