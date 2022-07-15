Advertisement

KHP honors Texas man for life-saving efforts after turnpike crash

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol on Friday honored a Texas man for his efforts to save three children’s lives after a crash last month on the Kansas Turnpike. The KHP named Sean James of Fate, Texas an Honorary Trooper.

While traveling on the turnpike north of Emporia June 6, the KHP said James observed a single-vehicle crash in which the driver hit a tree, head-on. This caused the vehicle’s engine compartment to burst into flames, the KHP reported.

“James stopped, backed up to the scene and ran to help,” the patrol said. “He was able to pull three children, ages two, five, and eight, from the vehicle as the fire continued to build. Unfortunately, the children’s mother could not be saved.”

Prior to EMS arriving at the scene, James, a retired combat medic, rendered medical aid to an eight-year-old boy who had a life-threatening laceration to his forehead, the KHP said.

James later received treatment at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

“James’ quick and heroic actions ultimately saved the lives of the three children he pulled from the vehicle. He did not hesitate to assist those in need and put himself in danger to save the lives of others,” the KHP said.

