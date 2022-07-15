Advertisement

Kansas man killed after striking road mill

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT
COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Baxter Springs man was killed Thursday afternoon after he sideswiped a streetsweeper, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a road mill.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving westbound through a construction zone on U.S. 166 in a Ford Ranchero. The incident happened at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

