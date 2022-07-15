Kagay reminds area residents that it’s against the law to damage, steal campaign signs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Highland Park Baptist Church in southeast Topeka placed a large sign on its front lawn supporting the Value Them Both amendment, which will be voted on in the Aug. 2 primary elections in Kansas.

But the church’s pastor, Eric Snell, said someone came along and took the sign a couple of weeks ago.

All that’s left is one upright metal post that was helping hold the sign.

“We had it up for about six days,” Snell said, “and somebody came through and decided that they didn’t like our sign, so they stole it.

“I left the pole up just so they’ll understand that we’re here and we’re going to stay here. We believe in valuing the life of both the mother and child.”

Snell said the sign theft didn’t surprise him and was a sign of the “hatred” and “misumderstanding” of contemporary culture. He said he doesn’t believe his church members will become frustrated, but rather are committed to praying for those who took the sign.

There have been other report of other signs being vandalized during the past few weeks in Topeka.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told 13 NEWS on Friday that damaging, destroying or stealing the signs is illegal.

“Every election cycle, there seems to be a few people who think it’s their right to go around and take property that doesn’t belong to them or otherwise deface that property,” Kagay said. “I can assure you that is illegal. That is againbst the law. You’re not allowed to take what belongs to somebody else.

“So we’re talking about criminal damage to property if you are damaging a sign; we’re talking about theft if you actually take the sign; and potentially criminal trespassing if you’re going onto someone else’s private property in order to facilitate these other crimes.”

Kagay said he’s noticed signs that have been vandalized as he’s driven around the capital city.

“I have been shocked at the amount of vandalism I’ve seen,” Kagay said. “I think it’s extremely disrespectful. One of the things that’s supposed to be great about our society and our country and our values is that we can respect each other’s differences.”

Other areas of Kansas have reported vandalism and theft of signs on both the “Vote Yes” and “Vote No” sides of the Aug. 2 “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment initiative.

Kagay said in spite of strong feelings people may have about an issue or a candidate, they still must abide by the law.

“It doesn’t matter what the issue is,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who the candidate is. The law applies equally to everyone.”

Kagay said violators will be prosecuted.

“Even if you think you’re right and even if you think you’re doing the right thing, I can tell you you’re not, because you’re breaking the law when you take someone else’s property. You can’t do that. and you can’t damage somebody else’s property. You just can’t. It’s against the law. And we’ll be here to enforce it. We will hold you accountable for what you’ve done.”

Kagay said anyone who has campaign signs that have been damaged, destroyed or stolen should call their local law enforcement agency.

