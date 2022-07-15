K-State alumna and volunteer coach to compete at World Championships

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Track and Field alumna and current volunteer coach Janee’ Kassanavoid is set to compete in the women’s hammer throw at the 2022 World Athletics’ Championships.

The championships will run from July 15th through July 24th, and will be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Kassanavoid will throw 10th in Group A in the qualification round on Friday, July 15th at 2:05 p.m. CT. The top 12 athletes, or anyone who throws an automatic qualifying mark of 73.50m/241-1 will advance to the final. The final is set for Sunday, July 17th at 1:35 p.m. CT.

She currently ranks 5th best in the world for the women’s hammer throw after posting a personal-best of 78.00m/255-11 at the U.S. Track and Field Throws Fest on May 21st at Drachman Stadium in Arizona.

She has also thrown better than 73 meters in five of six outdoor meets this spring, and better than 75 meters in each of her last four.

Kassanavoid qualified for the World Championships after finishing second in the event at the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Championships in June.

In her time as a Wildcat from 2015-2018, she earned the Big 12 title in the event twice, and was a three-time All American. She also earned first-team honors in 2017.

Kassanavoid set the K-State school record in the women’s hammer throw, recording a 68.21m/223-09 at the 2018 Big 12 Championships.

