Advertisement

K-9 Carla helps apprehend 3 Nebraskans after drugs found in traffic stop

Brown Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 Carla
Brown Co. Sheriff's Office K-9 Carla(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. K-9 Carla has been credited with the arrest of three Nebraskans after drugs were found during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 15, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy-K-9 team stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 near 190th Rd. in which Randal Nicholson, 69, Sandy Nicholson, 61 and Linda Shiley, 42, all of Lincoln, Neb., were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that during the stop, K-9 Carla signaled to drugs in the vehicle which resulted in the arrest of the three Nebraska residents.

Officials said Randal was booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while Sandy was booked on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randal Nicholson (left), Sandy Nichols (center), Linda Shiley (right)
Randal Nicholson (left), Sandy Nichols (center), Linda Shiley (right)(Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, Shiley was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern
Little Russia Chili Parlor planned to takeover old Porubsky’s location
John X. Lopez, 15
Officials search for 15-year-old aggravated burglary person of interest
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday, July 14, an $83.5 million grant...
$83.5 million grant coming to Kansas to expand broadband access
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
The Topeka-based Gil Carter Initiative was one of six organizations to receive a 2022 community...
Gil Carter Initiative of Topeka receives AARP grant for community greenhouse