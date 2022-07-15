K-9 Carla helps apprehend 3 Nebraskans after drugs found in traffic stop

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Brown Co. K-9 Carla has been credited with the arrest of three Nebraskans after drugs were found during a traffic stop early Friday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, July 15, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy-K-9 team stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 75 near 190th Rd. in which Randal Nicholson, 69, Sandy Nicholson, 61 and Linda Shiley, 42, all of Lincoln, Neb., were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that during the stop, K-9 Carla signaled to drugs in the vehicle which resulted in the arrest of the three Nebraska residents.

Officials said Randal was booked into the Brown Co. Jail for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while Sandy was booked on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Randal Nicholson (left), Sandy Nichols (center), Linda Shiley (right) (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, Shiley was booked for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

