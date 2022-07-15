Gil Carter Initiative of Topeka receives AARP grant for community greenhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new community greenhouse is coming soon to East Topeka, thanks to a community grant from AARP.

The Topeka-based Gil Carter Initiative is one of six Kansas organizations to receive an AARP grant.

Erma Forbes, of the Gil Carter Initiative, told 13 NEWS the organization will use the funding to construct a greenhouse near S.E. 23rd and Highland on the east side of the capital city.

In addition to construction of the greenhouse, which can grow vegetables year-round, an outdoor community garden, walkways, picnic area and benches will be included at the location.

Forbes said construction on the greenhouse -- which is to be around 26-by-36 feet in size -- is expected to begin in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, the Gil Carter Initiative also has another community garden near S.E. 6th and Rogers in East Topeka.

According to AARP Kansas spokeswoman Mary Tritsch, six organizations throughout the state will receive 2022 Community Challenge grants.

Some 260 organizations nationwide have been awarded a combined $3.4 million grants for 2022, according to AARP officials. This is the largest group of grantees to date with $3.4 million awarded.

AARP officials say the organizations receiving the grants are to use the monies for “quick-action projects” designed to help communities become more livable in the long-term by improving public places; transportation; housing; diversity, equity and inclusion; digital access; and civic engagement. An emphasis will be on the needs of adults 50 and older.

“AARP Kansas is committed to working with communities to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said Glenda DuBoise, AARP Kansas State Director. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Kansans 50 and over.”

In addition to the Topeka-based Gil Carter Initiative, other Kansas projects benefiting from 2022 AARP grants include:

• Blue Rapids -- construction of a pickleball court to help community members stay active

• Dodge City -- addition of vinyl wall graphics in the downtown area to celebrate community’s history and diversity

• Newton -- Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams development of a wetland park with walkways, benches, signage, murals and birding-by-ear elements for blind and low-vision park users

• Medicine Lodge -- Construction of an accessible path by the Medicine Lodge Peace Treaty Association. The path will be located at the Five Plains Tribes section of the Outdoor Museum Trail and will connect various points in the Memorial Peace Park to meet the diverse needs of older adults

• Iola -- Thrive Allen County will use its grant to install a musical playground for all ages in a flower garden at Allen County Regional Hospital. The playground will be open to patients, staff members and the community

AARP Community Challenge grant projects are awarded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The projects must be completed by Nov. 30, 2022.

The grant program is part of AARP’s nationwide Livable Communities initiative, which supports the efforts of cities, towns, neighborhoods and rural areas to become great places to live for people of all ages.

Since 2017, AARP Kansas has awarded 12 grants and almost $157,000 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge and learn more about AARP’s livable communities work at aarp.org/livable.

The Gil Carter Initiative is named in honor of Carter, a Topeka native who played professional baseball in the Negro League as well as the minor league.

Carter, who was born in 1931, died in 2015 at the age of 83.

He is credited with hitting possibly the longest home run in history. The feat was accomplished on Aug. 11, 1959, in Carlsbad, N.M., when Carter hit a ball that was reported to have traveled 733 feet from home plate.

For more information on the Gil Carter Initiative, visit www.gilcarteriniative.org.

