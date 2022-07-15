Advertisement

Garden City Public Schools unveils Wi-Fi on buses

When Garden City students return to school in August, they'll have access to free Wi-Fi on...
When Garden City students return to school in August, they'll have access to free Wi-Fi on their school buses.(Garden City Public Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City students will return to school in mid-August with new technology on their school buses. The district now has Wi-Fi hotspots on all of its buses on Thursday.

“If you have a child who rides the bus to school, there’s no excuse now for them not doing homework on those long trips. The connections are now available to any student who wishes to use their time to do homework on the bus to be connected to the internet,” said the district, pointing out students who have to travel long distances, to games or other school-related activities.

The district said its iPads will connect to the WiFi just as if they are in a classroom at school. Filter and access settings are also in place in accordance with the school district’s policy and managed by the district’s technology department.

WiFi on the school buses was made possible through Emergency Connectivity Funding, which also provides dollars for connectivity for remote learning.

