Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system

Could spread to other areas of City
Topeka Water Tower
Topeka Water Tower
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A private business’s failing water pre-treatment system has created a foul odor in South Topeka, which could spread to other areas.

The City of Topeka says staff has fielded various questions from residents that concern an odor in the South Topeka area.

The City said it is aware of the smell and wants residents to know there is no safety concern related to the scent. Kansas Gas Service has also confirmed that the aroma is not connected to natural gas.

However, the City did say that the smell is a result of a private business’s failing water waste pre-treatment system. It has worked with the business to better understand the timeline for the repair of the system.

The City indicated that staff will work on ways to mitigate the issue with chemicals to help neutralize the fragrance in the waste stream.

Due to the City’s infrastructure, it said the smell could spread to other areas.

