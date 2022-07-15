Following public threats by teen, Dickinson Co. signs up for Everbridge alerts

DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a teen made significant violent public threats against the Dickinson Co. community, the Sheriff’s Office said residents should sign up for Everbridge emergency alerts.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says there was a recent incident in which most of the community had been affected. As the incident unfolded, it said it needed a way to communicate emergency alerts to specific areas of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office said it used to have access to a service that allowed pre-recorded messages to be sent to a geographic location and the message would automatically call home telephone numbers in the targeted area. However, many have discontinued the home telephone service which has made the tool obsolete.

After discussions with the County Communications and Emergency Management Directors, the Sheriff’s Office said it was provided with information on Everbridge, the online service which allows residents to enter their location, email address and telephone number to be alerted of potential emergency situations in their area.

The Sheriff’s Office said the dispatch center already utilizes the tool.

Earlier in the week, officials said a teen had made significant violent threats against members of the community, which begged the evacuation of two areas.

If residents are interested in these emergency alerts, they should register HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.