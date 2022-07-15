Advertisement

Fiesta Mexicana 2022 kicks off

13 News at Six
By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fiesta Mexicana kicked off Thursday night at the Our Lady Guadalupe church grounds in the Oakland neighborhood.

The carnival isn’t part of the event this year, but the party’s still on with several bands and tons of fantastic Mexican food. Fiesta does have a shorter, three-day schedule this year, it runs from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday.

The 2019 royalty are back to reign over this year’s event, since the pandemic forced postponement of the annual fundraising competition the past two years.

“It brings back traditions from the community of Oakland,” 2019 Fiesta Queen Monserrat Lopez said. “It’s very exciting because you get to try a lot of Mexican food, you get to try a lot of freshly squeezed lemonade.”

Funds raised during the event will go toward scholarships for Holy Family Catholic School.

