Advertisement

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said late Thursday, upending party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leaving the measure’s future unclear.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her...
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Kansas man killed after striking road mill
Stormont celebrates milestone in procedure helping A-Fib patients