Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing

13 News at Six
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country Stampede kicked off Thursday at Heartland Motorsports Park!

The 3-day outdoor music festival is one of the largest in the Midwest, featuring some of the biggest names in country music.

Thursday’s lineup included Kansas natives, Jerrod Niemann and Travis Marvin, with Walker Hayes as the headliner.

Several concert attendees said they traveled from out of state just to be there and said it is an atmosphere that cannot be beat.

Frank Barriger said, “The best part? Being with my family and friends, everybody is friendly, we have made all kinds of new friends already. That is the best part.”

He said his group came in from Colorado and this is their 7th year at Country Stampede. The music festival continues Friday with Jake Owen headlining and Kid Rock will take the stage Saturday night at 9:30. You can find the full schedule and ticket information here.

