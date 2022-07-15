Advertisement

BEAR AWARE: Missouri Highway Patrol encourages driver safety as state bear population grows

The Missouri Highway Patrol says as the state’s bear population grows it’s likely bears will be...
The Missouri Highway Patrol says as the state’s bear population grows it’s likely bears will be try to get across our highways.(ky3)
By Madison Horner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri Highway Patrol says as the state’s bear population grows, it’s likely bears will try to get across our highways.

“Bears are big animals, and they can move fast,” said Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation. “Depending on the layout of the road, vehicles can move faster. The chance of that bear getting out of the way is not very good.”

Skalicky says Missouri’s bear population is increasing by about nine percent yearly.

”That’s a pretty good growth rate, and when you have a good growth rate, you’re going to have a range that’s expanding,” Skalicky said. “In other words, bears getting into areas that are not ideal habitat, but still livable.”

MDC officials say this time of year, bear activity can be seen at any time of day. That’s why it’s important to eliminate distractions when driving to prevent crashes involving wildlife.

”Not being on your phone, not looking around inside your car, “ said Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Samuel Carpenter. “We always want your eyes up and out the windshield of things that might come out in the roadway.”

Trooper Carpenter says an injured animal can be potentially dangerous, so if you strike a bear, don’t approach it.

“Don’t try to console it, don’t go check on it,” Carpenter said.

Skalicky says you should call 911 or your nearest conservation number.

“You don’t need to do anything yourself.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country Stampede kicked off on Thursday with Walker Hayes as the headliner.
Country Stampede kicks off with Kansas natives performing
Topeka Water Tower
Foul odor in S Topeka caused by business’s failing water pre-treatment system
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
FILE - KHP
KHP to meet with DA to discuss possible charges for K-4 fatal mystery driver
FILE
Officials respond to possible plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.

Latest News

2021 Battle of the Badges American Red Cross T-shirt
Manhattan first responders to compete in 2022 Battle of the Badges
Alejandro Espinoza-Hinostroza
Man arrested with stolen gun after shots fired early Saturday morning
FILE
Officials respond to possible plane crash in NE Shawnee Co.
FILE
Douglas Co. drivers warned of influx in cyclists for Lizard under the Skillet
FILE
No injuries reported after semi loses tire which hit vehicle on I-70