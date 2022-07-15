AVOID THE AREA: Marysville crews clear fire on Laramie St.
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville residents have been warned to avoid an area of Laramie St. following a fire.
The Marysville Police Department says that just after noon on, July 15, first responders were called to a home in the 400 block of Laramie with reports of a fire.
The Police Department said residents should avoid the area as crews clear the scene.
This is a developing story.
