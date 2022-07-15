Advertisement

Ahead of possible storms, Kansans warned to stay safe from lightning

FILE - Lightning
FILE - Lightning(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Ahead of possible storms over the weekend, Kansans have been given tips about how to stay safe from lightning strikes.

Douglas County Emergency Management said on Friday, July 15, that there is no place outdoors that is safe from a lightning strike. The only safe place from lightning is inside a building or an enclosed vehicle.

If residents do become trapped outside during a lightning storm, DCEM said they should stay as low as possible with feet close together and away from any tall isolated object like a tree. If they are in a group, they should spread out.

DCEM also noted that residents should understand the 30/30 rule - if less than 30 seconds occurs between a lightning strike and the sound of thunder it is close enough to be dangerous. It said within 6 miles as sound travels about 5-seconds per mile.

During a lightning storm, DCEM said residents should wait 30 or more minutes after the last lightning strike before they consider leaving their shelter.

