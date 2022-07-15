AG urges High Court to stay DHS policy halting arrests, deportations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the Supreme Court to stay a Homeland Security policy that would halt arrests and deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Friday, July 15, he asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny President Joe Biden’s Administration’s request to stay a lower court ruling which barred the Department of Homeland Security from the implementation of new, less strict immigration policies.

AG Schmidt said he joined a coalition of 19 other state attorneys general to file an amicus brief this week with the Court in the case Texas v. United States. He said the case focuses on the new Permanent Guidance DHS issued which halts all arrests and deportations - even those convicted of crimes - and drastically ties the hands of immigration officers.

Schmidt said a Texas federal court vacated the new guidance in June, which would have allowed more migrants to remain in the U.S. unlawfully. He said he and the other AGs argued that the nation has seen a dramatic increase in illegal immigration, which has placed burdens on the states to accommodate the influx.

The AG noted that the court filing is his latest effort to push back on the administration’s effort to roll back and relax immigration policies and enforcement without consideration of the rule of law and its impact on states.

Earlier in 2022, Schmidt said he joined litigation that challenged the administration’s plan to stop the enforcement of Title 42, which restricted immigration during the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the spread of the disease. He said he also challenged new policies which would have dramatically altered the asylum process.

To read a copy of the amicus brief filed this week, click HERE.

