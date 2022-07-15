$83.5 million grant coming to Kansas to expand broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday, July 14, an $83.5 million grant program, through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development, intends to give 21,000 Kansas businesses and homes access to high-speed internet.

The U.S. Department of Treasury has recently approved Kansas’ Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF) broadband infrastructure plan, which is a federal program with $10 billion available for states, territories, and tribal governments to fund capital projects through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“By connecting 21,000 more Kansas homes to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “No one in our state should be without the means to connect to the world, and this new grant program will help ensure that it happens.”

Applications for the broadband infrastructure grant will open starting July 18, on the Office of Broadband Development’s website for four weeks only. To see a list of program guidelines, click here.

“The Capital Projects Fund represents the largest grant opportunity to date from the Office of Broadband Development,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, Director of the Office of Broadband Development. “We are excited about partnering with providers to make a positive impact in communities that have fallen in the digital divide.”

Eligible businesses who can apply for the CPF program are internet service providers, political subdivisions, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations.

“This new program will provide funding opportunities for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure to more Kansans in underserved areas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We will continue to work with partners across Kansas to ensure communities have the high-speed broadband they need to compete and succeed in today’s world.”

There will also be a webinar, led by the Broadband Development Office, to learn more about the program guidelines on Thursday, July 12, at 12:30 p.m. If you are interested in attending the webinar, click here to register. A confirmation email will then be sent to you with the meeting information.

The grant award winners will be announced in October and November.

