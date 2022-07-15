1st of 6 defendants sentenced to prison in case of teen left to die in burning car

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first of six defendants has been sentenced to prison for his role in the murder of Jesus Avila after he was left to die in a burning vehicle.

KVOE reports that on Friday, July 15, one of six defendants in the Jesus Avila murder case - Armando Nunez - has been sentenced to prison following a guilty plea.

Nunez had been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson, theft and interference with law enforcement following the 2017 murder.

In June, Nunez accepted a plea agreement to single counts of attempted burglary of a vehicle with intent to steal a firearm, interference with law enforcement and criminal damage.

On Friday, Judge Lee Fowler sentenced Nunez to 47 months - nearly 4 years - in prison which includes 31 months for the aggravated burglary count, nine for the interference count and seven for the criminal damage count.

Nunez is now the first of six defendants to be sentenced for the murder. Avila had been found burned alive in a car near 160 and T Rd. in Lyon Co. in September 2017. The remaining five defendants also face a combination of first-degree murder charges and other counts.

Alan Alanis has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 25, Jordy Conejo-Campoverde has a tentative status hearing scheduled for Aug 12, Andrew Granado and Jovan Pecina are both set for a pretrial hearing on Aug. 17 with trials set to start Aug. 22, and Samuel Garcia awaits a preliminary hearing set to start on Oct. 31.

