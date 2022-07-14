Wednesday’s Child - Don’Aiha

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Wednesday’s Child is Don’Aiha. She’s a creative young woman who loves to make shoes and clothes.

Lori Hutchinson spent time with Don’Aiha at Fire Me Up Ceramics, where she discussed her hobbies and the forever family she hopes to find.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

