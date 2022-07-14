WATCH: Interviews with 3 Republican candidates for Kansas attorney general

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Looking ahead to the Aug. 2 primary election in Kansas, one of the most contested races is for Kansas Attorney General. Current Kansas AG Derek Schmidt is seeking the Republican nomination for governor which will leave his seat open for someone new.

Three Republicans want their party’s nomination: former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former prosecutor Tony Mattivi and Kansas Senator Kellie Warren. Whoever wins the Republican nomination in next month’s primary will face Democrat Chris Mann in the November general election. Mann does not face a primary challenger.

Eyewitness News anchor and “Right Now” host Michael Schwanke sat down with each of the Republican candidates for attorney general so that voters can better get to know them. You can see those interviews in the players below.

KRIS KOBACH:

Kris Kobach explains what he hopes to accomplish in the run for Kansas Attorney General

TONY MATTIVI:

Tony Mattivi explains what he hopes to accomplish in the run for Kansas Attorney General

KELLIE WARREN:

Sen. Kellie Warren explains what she hopes to accomplish in the run for Kansas Attorney General

