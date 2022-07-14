Advertisement

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

FILE
FILE(None)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, officers were called to the intersection of Skow and Falcon Rd. with reports of an accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a Polaris General which had been driven by Emily Maier, 20, of Chantilly, Va., had taken a corner too fast and rolled the UTV which ejected both her and a passenger.

RCPD said the passenger, Kyle Schmele, 21, of Olathe, and Maier were both rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, however, due to the extent of their injuries they were both then rushed to Stormont Vail in Topeka.

