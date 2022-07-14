Topeka Wendy’s hosts fundraiser for team member who tragically lost father

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wendy’s in North Topeka will host a fundraiser all day Thursday for a team member who tragically lost her father the previous week.

Wendy’s in North Topeka, 2025 NW Topeka Blvd., says a longtime team member tragically lost her father during the week of July 4.

To out the faithful team member, Wendy’s said it will host a community fundraiser all day on Thursday, July 14, in which Legacy Restaurant Group will donate 10% of sales to cover the costs of the funeral and other services.

Topekans can grab a friend and join Wendy’s for a Dave’s Double Burger, Spicy Nuggets and a Frosty all while helping support a community member in need.

