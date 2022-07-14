Advertisement

Thursday forecast: Hot today, low chance of rain tonight

The heat remains strong for a while
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the heat for the next 8 days with low chances for rain. The only uncertainty is whether or not a particular area will be more in the mid-upper 90s or stay in the low-mid 90s.

The uncertainty on how hot it will be is due to cloud cover lingering longer than expected due to rain chances some areas could receive for the next several nights. There are also some indications of some cooler air on a few days that could also lead to slightly cooler days.

Humidity wise, it’s not looking to get too out of control for the next several days but it is expected to increase. Heat indices in general will range from 96-107 through Sunday.

Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 70
Today: Monitoring a few showers near the Nebraska border this morning otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of showers/storms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the mid-upper 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Will keep a low chance of rain Friday night but confidence is low on anything developing during this time. Despite more clouds expected Saturday, it’ll mainly be dry with highs in the mid 90s. The best chance for rain for the next week may be Saturday night with one model indicating the rain continuing through the day Sunday. Will keep Sunday dry for now with mostly sunny skies but it will be something to monitor.

The ‘unsettled weather pattern’ of low chances for rain through the weekend shuts down for much of next work week with highs in the 90s and 100s. Monday and/or Wednesday may end up being the ‘coolest’ days of the week so if you want to make any plans where there will be a slight break in the extreme heat that’ll be the day.

Taking Action:

  1. Stay cool by limiting outdoor exposure and hydrating with plenty of water. Additional heat safety tips here.
  2. Rain chances will be slim the next several days and will mainly fall at night for those that are going to be lucky enough to receive anything. With any storms that do develop in the next couple days, lightning and locally heavy rain will be the hazards.

