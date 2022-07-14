Advertisement

Texas couple arrested after Holton Walmart disturbance, Mayetta theft

Jason Matthis (left) and Stephani Rodriguez (right)
Jason Matthis (left) and Stephani Rodriguez (right)(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Texas was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a disturbance at the Holton Walmart and a theft in Mayetta.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jason Darrel Matthis, 47, of Kyle, Texas, and Stephani Elyse Rodriguez, 34, of Austin, Texas, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, July 13, after a Mayetta theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 3 p.m. that day officials were called to the Dollar General at 117 W Main St. in Mayetta with reports of theft. It said a couple, later identified as Matthis and Rodriguez, allegedly stole a scanner, printer and cellphone from an ice vendor at the store.

Officials noted the pair headed south on U.S. Highway 75 on a black motorcycle after they allegedly caused a disturbance at the Holton Walmart earlier in the day.

The Sheriff’s Office said both suspects were found about 30 miles south of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike by the Kansas Highway Patrol. They were both arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

Seaman High School's Rene Cabrera earns the FCCLA's highest leadership position.
Seaman High School student earns FCCLA’s highest leadership position
Porubsky's to become Little Russia Chili Parlor
Little Russia Chili Parlor planned to takeover old Porubsky’s location
RCPD warns against illegal electioneering
RCPD warns residents against illegal electioneering as voting begins
John Lopez
Officials search for 15-year-old aggravated burglary person of interest