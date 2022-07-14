Texas couple arrested after Holton Walmart disturbance, Mayetta theft

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Texas was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a disturbance at the Holton Walmart and a theft in Mayetta.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Jason Darrel Matthis, 47, of Kyle, Texas, and Stephani Elyse Rodriguez, 34, of Austin, Texas, were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, July 13, after a Mayetta theft.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 3 p.m. that day officials were called to the Dollar General at 117 W Main St. in Mayetta with reports of theft. It said a couple, later identified as Matthis and Rodriguez, allegedly stole a scanner, printer and cellphone from an ice vendor at the store.

Officials noted the pair headed south on U.S. Highway 75 on a black motorcycle after they allegedly caused a disturbance at the Holton Walmart earlier in the day.

The Sheriff’s Office said both suspects were found about 30 miles south of Topeka on the Kansas Turnpike by the Kansas Highway Patrol. They were both arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

