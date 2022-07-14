Advertisement

Stolen Riley Co. fencing equipment costs owner around $3K

FILE
FILE(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for information surrounding stolen fencing equipment which cost the owner about $3,000.

The Riley Co. Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, officers were called to the intersection of Barton Rd. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 44-year-old male victim reported his Bobcat posthole auger and an Owatonna steel bucket were stolen, costing him about $3,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

