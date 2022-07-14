Advertisement

Shawnee Heights Elementary graduates fix “eye sore” wall

The students, fresh off of their sixth-grade year, got permission from the USD 450 Board of Education to paint over a wall in the Shawnee Heights Elementary playground.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Shawnee Heights students took it on themselves to fix what many were calling an eye sore.

The students, fresh off of their sixth-grade year, got permission from the USD 450 Board of Education to paint over a wall in the Shawnee Heights Elementary playground. They also held a bake sale to afford the materials they needed.

The kids say the much-needed makeover will cover a “crusty yellow” and several displays of explicit language. They say the new mural has an “under the sea” theme, but they also included some elements to represent the school.

