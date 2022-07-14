Officials search for 15-year-old aggravated burglary person of interest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. officials are on the hunt for a 15-year-old they say is a person of interest in a recent aggravated burglary.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, July 14, officials are searching for John X Lopez, 15, as a person of interest in an aggravated burglary.

Those with information about Lopez’s whereabouts should call the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

This is an ongoing investigation.

