Seaman High School student earns FCCLA’s highest leadership position

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Seaman High School student has been honored with the FCCLA’s highest leadership position with election to the National Council.

Seaman Public Schools USD 345 says high school student Rene Cabrera has been chosen as one of ten national officers to serve on the Family, Career and Communities Leaders of America’s National Executive Council at the National Leadership Conference in San Diego.

Seaman said Cabrera will now serve as FCCLA’s Vice President of Programs during the 2022-2023 school year.

According to the District, 17 National Officer Candidates competed in the National Executive Council election process as they underwent rigorous interviews, and knowledge tests and presented a prepared speech on-stage during the 5-day conference.

As a National Officer, USD 345 said Cabrera will accompany his team of 9 other members, who make up the National Executive Council, to the FCCLA National Headquarters in Virginia to attend a planning meeting to prepare for the year. The council will build off existing goals to prepare a program and develop future goals for the organization.

Additionally, Seaman said the officers will prepare for future workshops and meetings at the local, state and national levels. During the school year, it said Cabrera will also help plan the focus and content of FCCLA’s 2023 National Leadership Conference in Denver in July.

“I cannot wait to work as a National Officer for this organization, but this would have not been possible if it wasn’t for the community that supported me throughout my journey,” Cabrera said.

The District noted that the highest leadership honor an FCCLA member can achieve is the election to serve on the National Executive Council. It said FCCLA continues to provide students with employable skills, career preparation, financial literacy, environmental education, traffic safety, community service and leadership development.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.