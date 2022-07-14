Advertisement

Salina officer honored for life-saving actions during recent overdose incident

Salina Police Officer Rachel Grisham
Salina Police Officer Rachel Grisham(Villanueva, David | Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina Policewoman has been honored for her life-saving actions during a recent overdose incident.

On Thursday, July 14, the Salina Police Department says Officer Rachel Grisham was honored for her immediate response and life-saving actions in a July 7 overdose incident.

Just after 5 p.m. on July 7, SPD said Officer Grisham was called to reports of a resident who had fallen unconscious on the floor and was having trouble breathing. She found the 25-year-old man, still on the floor, who appeared to be suffering an overdose.

SPD said Grisham took over chest compressions and was able to get the man to respond before paramedics arrived. He was rushed via ambulance to Salina Regional Hospital where he was treated for the probable overdose and eventually released.

SPD said it wanted to thank Officer Grisham for her humanity and immediate action.

