Advertisement

RCPD warns residents against illegal electioneering as voting begins

FILE
FILE(Source: KTRE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Keep the campaign buttons, stickers, hats, shirts and signs at home when headed to the polls, unless a Class C Misdemeanor is on your bucket list.

The Riley County Police Department has reminded residents that electioneering is a Class C Misdemeanor crime as advance voting began on Wednesday, July 13.

Riley County said as advance voting began that the polling place for all advance or in-person voting is the Riley Co. Building at 110 Courthouse Plaza - behind the courthouse on Poyntz Ave.

The County asked residents to note that Kansas Statutes prevent electioneering within 250 feet of a polling place.

The County said electioneering is attempting to change the votes of eligible voters for or against a particular candidate, party or question submitted. It said electioneering includes wearing, showing or distributing labels, signs, posters, stickers or other material which clearly show a candidate in the election or clearly show support or opposition to a candidate or question submitted.

Riley Co. has asked those who wear campaign hats to remove them ahead of voting. Those with campaign shorts will be asked to go to the bathroom to turn them inside out and signs are strictly prohibited.

The County noted that Class C Misdemeanors are punishable by up to a month in jail and a fine of up to $500.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
The United States Department of Justice
Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring

Latest News

Nomination deadline for 2022 Hayden Hall of Fame quickly approaches
FILE
After unsafe U-turn, 2 Milford residents treated for crash injuries
Connor England of Top Teer has the website to apply online and help.
Volunteers still needed, as Country Stampede begins tonight
Joe Otting ready for final ride at Hayden before heading to Notre Dame
Hayden’s Otting using summer workouts to prepare for next step