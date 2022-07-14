RCPD warns residents against illegal electioneering as voting begins

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Keep the campaign buttons, stickers, hats, shirts and signs at home when headed to the polls, unless a Class C Misdemeanor is on your bucket list.

The Riley County Police Department has reminded residents that electioneering is a Class C Misdemeanor crime as advance voting began on Wednesday, July 13.

Riley County said as advance voting began that the polling place for all advance or in-person voting is the Riley Co. Building at 110 Courthouse Plaza - behind the courthouse on Poyntz Ave.

The County asked residents to note that Kansas Statutes prevent electioneering within 250 feet of a polling place.

The County said electioneering is attempting to change the votes of eligible voters for or against a particular candidate, party or question submitted. It said electioneering includes wearing, showing or distributing labels, signs, posters, stickers or other material which clearly show a candidate in the election or clearly show support or opposition to a candidate or question submitted.

Riley Co. has asked those who wear campaign hats to remove them ahead of voting. Those with campaign shorts will be asked to go to the bathroom to turn them inside out and signs are strictly prohibited.

The County noted that Class C Misdemeanors are punishable by up to a month in jail and a fine of up to $500.

