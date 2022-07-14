Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a remarkable 48-year run in the broadcasting business, 13′s Ralph Hipp announced Thursday that he will retire.

Ralph joined 13 NEWS the first time in April of 1990 to take the reins anchoring 13 NEWS at 10. The veteran anchorman who just marked 30 years of bringing our newscasts into your home, will depart the anchor desk on September 2nd. He first gave retirement some thought more than two years ago.

Ralph Hipp through the years In this recollection of memories done from his Red Couch set, Ralph talks about his trips to cover President Richard Nixon's visit to Wichita in the last two years of his life.. and President Bill Clinton's journey to North Carolina to promote health care during the first two years of his time in office.

“But the pandemic was picking up steam, and I’d mentioned to our management that 2020 was not the time to bring people in from around the country to try out for the job. So I gladly agreed to stay on, keep doing the news, and help get us all to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Ralph said.

“These past two years have been the most challenging and rewarding of my whole time in Topeka. It was worth every minute of it.”

Longtime 13 News viewers may recall Ralph and his family moved away from the area in the fall of 1998 for his wife’s job in Nashville, Tennessee. Exactly two years from the day he departed WIBW-TV on Menninger Hill, he walked back to his desk and picked up where he left off. That was 22 years ago.

Program changes in 2006, led Ralph to start an adventure that has brought hundreds of viewers into the station, to sit on his famous red couch.

Ralph recalled, “At first, Melissa and I were just doing the 4:00 news so people wouldn’t have to watch all those talk shows. Then it was just me. I harkened back to my days in radio, where I loved talking with people and finding out more about them. We eventually changed from having our WIBW guests sit down at our news anchor desk and shifted over to one of the famous pieces of furniture in Northeast Kansas. What a joy and a blessing to do that program, especially in the pandemic time! To help people in their time of need, is what this business is all about to me.”

Going back through the history pages of Channel 13, Ralph Hipp was also the longtime host of the very popular “High Q” scholastic quiz bowl program on Sunday nights. Then he put students of all grade levels in the spotlight in 22 years of honoring “Good Kids” on Tuesday nights.

WIBW-TV is beginning a nationwide job search to find just the right person to sit next to award-winning anchor/reporter Melissa Brunner. Ralph, who is 68 now, would like to help guide that new person along, as he always has with 13 News reporters so they can work at what he calls “truly the best job in the world.”

Click here to send Ralph an email and wish him well as he prepares for retirement.

