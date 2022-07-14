Advertisement

Public health advisories issued for Kansas lakes

(IDPH, EPA)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly, if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep animals away.

According to KDHE, active advisories are as follows:

Hazard

Milford Lake Zone C, and Clay County

Warning

Ford County Lake, Ford County

Gathering Pond, Geary County

Hain SFL, Ford County (Added on July 14)

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Lake Scott State Park, Scott County

Lake Tanko (Cherryvale City Lake), Montogomery County (Added on July 14)

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Milford Lake Zone A

Norton Lake, Norton County

Pomona Lake, Osage County

Watch

Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County

Crystal Lake, Anderson County (Lowered on July 14)

Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County

Lenexa City Lake, Johnson County (Added on July 14)

Louisberg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Added on July 14)

Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County (Added on July 14)

Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County

Lifted

Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County

Garnett Lake (north), Anderson County

Melvern Lake, Osage County

Parsons Lake, Neosho County

Riggs Park Lake, Sedgwick County

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

