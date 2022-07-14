Public health advisories issued for Kansas lakes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.
A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. Blooms can develop rapidly, if the water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep animals away.
According to KDHE, active advisories are as follows:
Hazard
Milford Lake Zone C, and Clay County
Warning
Ford County Lake, Ford County
Gathering Pond, Geary County
Hain SFL, Ford County (Added on July 14)
Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
Lake Scott State Park, Scott County
Lake Tanko (Cherryvale City Lake), Montogomery County (Added on July 14)
Marion Reservoir, Marion County
Milford Lake Zone A
Norton Lake, Norton County
Pomona Lake, Osage County
Watch
Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage County
Crystal Lake, Anderson County (Lowered on July 14)
Lake Shawnee, Shawnee County
Lenexa City Lake, Johnson County (Added on July 14)
Louisberg Old Lake (City Lake), Miami County (Added on July 14)
Melvern Outlet (River) Pond, Osage County (Added on July 14)
Milford Lake Zone B, Geary County
Lifted
Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County
Garnett Lake (north), Anderson County
Melvern Lake, Osage County
Parsons Lake, Neosho County
Riggs Park Lake, Sedgwick County
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.