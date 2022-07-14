Advertisement

Old Porubsky location purchased by Lawrence company

Porubsky's Deli and Tavern
Porubsky's Deli and Tavern
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Porubsky location in North Topeka has been purchased by a company out of Lawrence.

The Shawnee Co. Appraiser’s Office indicates that the old location of a Topeka institution - Porubsky Grocery - at 508 NE Sardou Ave. has been purchased by a company based a short distance east on I-70.

According to the office’s website, the location was bought by American Services, Inc., at 3841 Hillsong Cir. in Lawrence. The 3,000-square-foot property was appraised at $22,700.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office lists American Services, Inc., as a for-profit corporation in active and good standing. It said the company is owned by Case McLenon and was previously called McLenon Enterprises, Inc.

The Office also noted that the nature of American Services, Inc.’s business is listed as “real estate purchases and management and to engage in any lawful act or activity for which the entity may be organized.”

Various online sources also list the company as a closed chimney service of the same location and name.

Porubsky’s Deli and Tavern closed its doors for the final time in May with no word as to what would happen to beloved recipes such as its hot pickles and chili.

