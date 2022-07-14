Nomination deadline for 2022 Hayden Hall of Fame quickly approaches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The nomination deadline for the 2022 Hayden Hall of Fame is quickly approaching.

Hayden Catholic High School says the deadline for nominations for the 2022 Hayden Hall of Fame is Friday, July 15.

The High School said it will recognize stakeholders in four categories - Alumni Achievement, Student Athletic/Activity Achievement, Staff Achievement and Contributor.

Hayden said those nominated for each category should serve as role models and examples of achievement to future students, staff and supporters.

While nominations are due on July 15, Hayden said they are solely solicited from the community and nominee notifications will be held in September. Meanwhile, the Hall of Fame Dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3.

To find the nomination form, click HERE, select “Alumni” then select “Hayden Hall of Fame Nominations For 2022.”

