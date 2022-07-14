New vehicles, tax hearing approved as Shawnee Co. budget hearings continue

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New Parks + Rec. vehicles, a Sales Tax Ballot Question hearing and more have been approved as Shawnee Co.’s budget hearings continue.

According to the County, Commissioners have approved the Health Department’s request for a contract with United Way to serve as the fiscal agent for the Early Childhood Block Grant with $256,063 headed to SCHD with no grant match requirements.

The Board also approved the Department of Corrections’ request for emergency repairs of the waterline and related damage to the Juvenile Detention Center at 401 SE 8th St. It said the use of contingency funds to pay for costs not reimbursed through insurance has also been approved.

Commissioners approved a request from Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation to take advantage of Resolution 2018-22 to replace 17 Ford F-150s it currently leases. They said equity from the leased vehicles will be used to offset the cost of leasing new vehicles, which is expected to decrease.

The County also noted that the BCC approved a resolution to notify the Shawnee Co. Clerk of its intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate for the 2023 budget. It said a public hearing date has been set for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, at 200 SE 7th St. in Topeka.

Lastly, the County indicated that Commissioners approved a resolution to host a public hearing to consider the submission of a Sales Tax Ballot Question to fund new recreational facilities in the county and create a Gage Park Improvement Authority. It said a hearing date for this has been scheduled at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18, during the Commission’s regular meeting at 200 SE 7th St.

