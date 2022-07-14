Mattivi says Kansas needs prosecutor, not politician as next Attorney General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most contested races in Kansas in the August 2nd Primary Election is for Attorney General.

Toni Mattivi dropped by the 13 NEWS studios Thursday where he touted his experience as a prosecutor, not a politician.

Mattivi says he has spent nearly 30 years as a prosecutor at the county, state and federal levels, prosecuted war crimes in Iraq, and a high ranking Al Qaeda member at Guantanamo bay, Cuba.

Mattivi says he is pro life and supports the ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment.

On the topic of gun control, he said he’s weary of red flag laws, and that during his time as a prosecutor he’s never seen a situation where somebody posed a tangible threat that couldn’t be addressed using laws already on the books.

Mattivi is up against State Sen. Kellie Warren and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination for Kansas Attorney General.

13 NEWS hosted Warren earlier this week, and Kobach is scheduled to visit WIBW in the coming days.

