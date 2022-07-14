Advertisement

Mattivi says Kansas needs prosecutor, not politician as next Attorney General

Tony Mattivi answers questions regarding the Value Them Both Ammendment, gun control, his priorities should be become the next AG.
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the most contested races in Kansas in the August 2nd Primary Election is for Attorney General.

Toni Mattivi dropped by the 13 NEWS studios Thursday where he touted his experience as a prosecutor, not a politician.

Mattivi says he has spent nearly 30 years as a prosecutor at the county, state and federal levels, prosecuted war crimes in Iraq, and a high ranking Al Qaeda member at Guantanamo bay, Cuba.

Mattivi says he is pro life and supports the ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment.

On the topic of gun control, he said he’s weary of red flag laws, and that during his time as a prosecutor he’s never seen a situation where somebody posed a tangible threat that couldn’t be addressed using laws already on the books.

Mattivi is up against State Sen. Kellie Warren and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination for Kansas Attorney General.

13 NEWS hosted Warren earlier this week, and Kobach is scheduled to visit WIBW in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

Tony Mattivi
Toni Mattivi, Repubilcan Candidate for Kansas Attorney General
KDWP accepting applications for special hunts
Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover
Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover
Hot weather continues
Temperatures in 90s to near 100 continue