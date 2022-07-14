Advertisement

Man who traveled to KC to have sex with 12-year-old from Instagram will spend decade in prison

Unbeknownst to him, he was sending his messages to the girl’s mother and an FBI employee
Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Ohio man who traveled to Kansas City to have sex with a 12-year-old girl he saw on Instagram will spend a decade in prison after unwittingly messaging her mother and an FBI employee.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 35-year-old Timothy M. Zukoski from Southington, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. He pleaded guilty to that crime in February. The court also sentenced him to 10 years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution to each of four child pornography victims.

Zukoski admitted that he started communicating with a girl he thought was 12 years old via Instagram on Oct. 21, 2020.

That Instagram account, however, was one that a mother had set up for her daughter. When she learned that Zukoski was trying to communicate with her daughter, she contacted the FBI.

At that point, an undercover employee with the FBI assumed the 12-year-old’s identity and started communicating with Zukoski via the Instagram account.

Zukoski started making plans to travel to the Kansas City area so he could meet the girl for sex. He made plans with the undercover employee to stay in KC while the girl’s mother was supposedly out of town over the Thanksgiving weekend. He also suggested the girl could come live with him.

When he arrived in KC on Nov. 27, 2020, he was arrested.

The authorities found “numerous” child pornography pictures on his phone.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

A record number of Shawnee County residents are registered to vote in the Aug. 2 primary...
Record number of Shawnee County residents register to vote
The Capper Foundation celebrated the birth of its founder the same way he always did -- with...
Capper celebrates founder’s 157th birthday with ice cream
Ralph Hipp
Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW
Glenda DuBoise, state director of AARP Kansas, said voters 50 and older are instrumental in the...
Record number of Shawnee County residents register to vote
13's Ralph Hipp retiring
13's Ralph Hipp retiring