KU and K-State football programs confident in what’s to come

ARLINGTON, TX. (WIBW) - There are some question marks both Lance Leipold and Chris Klieman have to answer before the new year, but there is a lot to look forward to.

But before we get to get, Big 12 introduced Brett Yormark, who will be the new Big 12 Commissioner August 1. One big topic that was brought up a lot, the direction of the conference. Yorkmark said “they’re open for business.”

”We’re exploring those levels of interest. Nothing is imminent but we’re working hard to make sure that we position the Big 12 the best possible way on a going forward basis,” Yorkmark said.

BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati are all set to join the conference on July 1, 2023, but Oklahoma and Texas will head to the SEC in 2025.

“We have an opportunity to grow and build the Big 12 brand and business. Be aspirational, define our point of difference, all while never losing out commitment to always compete and develop our student athletes at the highest levels,” Yorkmark said.

Let’s turn our attention to Kansas and K-State.

The Wildcats may have their quarterback for week one, Adrian Martinez, who’s a transfer and spent four years at Nebraska. Kleiman says he’s a man of faith and a grounded individual and he’s very proud to have him on his sideline.

“He’s a tremendously mature individual that brings out the best in everybody and that’s what excites me about him but what drew us to him was the amount of games he’s played and maturity,” Klieman said.

Klieman says Martinez was hurt in spring ball with a shoulder injury but he was so impressed on how he impacted his teammates. Not only that, he says new Offensive Coordinator and K-State great Collin Klien have worked very well together so far.

As for Martinez, he says he’s building those relationships and a fresh start is what he needed.

“For me it’s all about this year and what we can do with this squad,” Martinez said. I feel like there was a lot of successes, lots of failures and lots of other stuff that came along with the four years at Nebraska that I’m just ready to do something different and be something else here at K-State.”

Something else to note, the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Klieman expects another dynamic season from him.

“He goes, and goes hard. I’m excited for Feliz because I believe he had a break out year last year... Felix is so smart and understands the game... and one of our better leaders.”

As for Kansas, head coach Lance Liepold is coming off his first season with KU but their record wasn’t where they would’ve liked at 2-10. He says their road win against Texas was something the program needed. He believes something clicked with the team and that is building momentum come September.

It’s not been announced who will be the starting quarterback for Kansas but either Jason Bean or Jalon Daniels do have the highest possibilities of being under center next year.

“We know where Jalon is and we know what to expect of him in August when we’re ready for game one,” Liepold said.

He says he’s really impressed with how the defense played last year which is another key turnaround in his rebuild.

“There is a lot of times unfortunately over the course of college football where guys just go through the motions and this team didn’t do that and I’m extremely proud of them and our staff for that.

Leipold says part a big thing about this rebuild is having players with experiences which he says he has.

“With guys like Kenny and Caleb Sampson who’s also here as well, we have a lot of different guys who’ve been through different things and different ways of doing it and to show the young guys that is extremely important,” Leipold said.

