KDWP accepting applications for special hunts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is currently accepting applications for 2022-2023 “special hunts” which are hunts on lands not normally open to unrestricted hunting.

Some of these lands include KDWP-managed properties, refuges, walk-in hunting access areas, city and county properties, and other locations. KDWP limits the number of participants to ensure a quality experience or to achieve specific management goals, such as herd reduction.

This fall and winter, more than 370 special hunting opportunities will be held on the following properties:

21 - KDWP Wildlife Areas

6 - Kansas State Parks

3 - State Fishing Lakes

3 - County-owned Properties

2 - Private Lands

2 - National Wildlife Refuges

1 - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake

Hunters will be able to apply in four different categories, including youth, mentor, disabled, and open hunts. KDWP’s special hunts program only provides access to properties. Licenses, permits, tags, stamps, and hunter education are still required, unless exempt.

KDWP’s licensing staff will draw applications for fall and winter special hunts on August 8, September 26, and December 12.

For a complete list of available special hunts, eligibility requirements, and instructions for applying, click here.

