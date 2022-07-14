Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to host fair for incoming kindergartners

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will host a fair to help incoming kindergartners prepare for the upcoming school year.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center says it has invited kindergarten students from around the state to its Discovery Kindergarten Fair between 4 and 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Gage Park.

KCDC said the fair brings dozens of community partners together to offer activities, learning resources, health screenings and more. It said a real school bus will help new students prepare for riding the bus and the full museum will be open for play.

The Discovery Center noted that the fair is the cumulative event of its Kindergarten program which included four camps for incoming students and online resources.

KCDC said the program is part of its work to ensure access to educational play experiences for all kiddos. It said Discovery Kindergarten has been funded by the Greater Topeka Partnership with other support from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library, Auburn-Washburn School District, Shawnee Heights School District and Topeka Public Schools.

For more information about the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, click HERE.

