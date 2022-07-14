K-State schedules two-game series with California

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball announced Thursday it has scheduled a two-game, home-and-home series with Pac-12 foe California.

The series will open in Berkeley at Haas Pavilion on Friday, November 11th, 2022. The second game, which will be played at Bramlage Coliseum, will be decided at a later date. It will be played in the 2024-25 season.

The November 11th game will be the first road game for the Wildcats under new head coach Jerome Tang.

K-State and Cal have met seven times, and the Wildcats lead the all-time series with a 6-1 record. It will be the first meeting between the two since a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007.

The Bears took the 2006 game 78-48, and the Wildcats took the 2007 meeting 82-75.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.