Advertisement

K-State schedules two-game series with California

Kansas State's Selton Miguel (2) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas State's Selton Miguel (2) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)(Brad Tollefson | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball announced Thursday it has scheduled a two-game, home-and-home series with Pac-12 foe California.

The series will open in Berkeley at Haas Pavilion on Friday, November 11th, 2022. The second game, which will be played at Bramlage Coliseum, will be decided at a later date. It will be played in the 2024-25 season.

The November 11th game will be the first road game for the Wildcats under new head coach Jerome Tang.

K-State and Cal have met seven times, and the Wildcats lead the all-time series with a 6-1 record. It will be the first meeting between the two since a home-and-home series in 2006 and 2007.

The Bears took the 2006 game 78-48, and the Wildcats took the 2007 meeting 82-75.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials look for Jacob Schoby on July 12, 2022, after he allegedly made violent threats...
Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous
Tesla
Kansas lands $4B Panasonic EV battery plant project
Neyl Beier
KBI arrests Topeka woman for drug distribution, aggravated child endangerment
Johnny Lee Powers Sr.
Topeka man arrested following chase in stolen car
Katelyn Burks is crowned Miss Kansas on July 10, 2022.
Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) plays in an NFL football game...
‘Forever a Chief’: Former Chiefs All-Pro RT Mitchell Schwartz retires from football
Hayden Offensive Lineman and Notre Dame commit Joe Otting
Hayden’s Otting using summer workouts to prepare for next step
Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium
KU and K-State football programs confident in what’s to come
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi, left, celebrates with Michael A. Taylor after hitting a...
Ten Royals players not making trip to Toronto for not having COVID vaccination